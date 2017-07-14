3 people killed, 1 seriously hurt in Dunn County crash

3 people have been killed, and 1 person hurt in a crash in Dunn County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened just before 6:00 last night on I-94 eastbound near Knapp. They received multiple complaints of a black vehicle that crossed the median and was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near milepost 37 at a high rate of speed. Near milepost 33.5, the black vehicle collided head one with a gray vehicle traveling eastbound. The gray vehicle then started on fire. All 3 people in the gray vehicle were killed, and the driver of the black vehicle was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Names of the victims are not being released at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.