1 person is killed in a crash in Jackson County

1 person has been killed in a crash in Jackson County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on Highway 54 at the I-94 ramp near Black River Falls. They say the Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash on the westbound lanes at Mile Marker 116. They discovered a 21-year old deceased male from Madison in the car when they arrived on scene. Initial investigation found that the vehicle was originally on Highway 54 when it attempted to turn onto the I-94 ramp, traveled sideways into the gore area, went air borne over the east bound lanes, landed on the guardrail in the median, traveled across the westbound lanes and rolled into the westbound gore area.

The name of the driver has not been released yet, and the crash remains under investigation.