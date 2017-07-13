Salesman arrested for acting inappropriately towards women

A salesman who went door-to-door in Stanley has been arrested after he was reportedly acting inappropriately towards women.

According to the Stanley Police Department’s Facebook page, the department received several reports on Monday about a male employee from AVS Concepts who was acting inappropriately. He was located, arrested, and taken to the Chippewa County Jail. Charges are pending.

The Vice-President of Sales for AVS Concepts met with Stanley officers and said that the employee has been terminated.