Man charged with stalking and intimidating woman

A Colfax man has been charged with intimidating a victim and stalking.

19-year old Kedar Davis also faces charges of false imprisonment, bail jumping, knowingly violating a temporary restraining order and battery. All the charges stem from January to July 7th.

According to court records, Davis is accused of contacting the woman despite a restraining order. He also allegedly forced her to recant statements she made to the Dunn County District Attorney’s office, otherwise he would release inappropriate pictures of her to her family and put them up on social media. He also said if she testified against him, he would have his family say she was crazy and jump her. In May, he held her in a van at a Menomonie hospital by her hair and would not let go.

The woman reported he calls her at all hours, and she fears he is watching her or having family members watch her. A warrant has been issued for Davis. No court hearings have been set yet.