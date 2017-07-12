Volunteers gathering this weekend to build a new playground in Eau Claire

Be part of a big community project and slide into building a playground in downtown Eau Claire this weekend. The project is happening with KaBOOM!, United Healthcare, and the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley!

A total of approximately 200 volunteers will be involved in the process this Saturday at The Mary Markquart Center, which is on Oxford Ave. Breakfast, lunch and plenty of water will be provided. Gloves and other safety materials will be provided for the projects that need them and T-shirts will be provided to all volunteers!

You can get more information on the Boys & Girls Club website