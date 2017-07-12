Man charged for arranging to have sex with 14-year old girl

An Eau Claire man has been charged after he arrived at Altoona Elementary School, where he planned to meet a 14-year old girl for sex.

30-year old Denny Coogan is facing 3 felonies, which includes attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 16.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 7th, an Altoona police detective posing as a 14-year old girl responded to an online post of someone looking for “sexy fun” with a lady. The person who posted asked for photos to be sent to him, so the detective sent a picture of an underage female to him, and arrangements were made over the computer to meet at Altoona Elementary. A little after 7:00 that night, a man, identified as Coogan, arrived at the school with a condom in his front pants pocket and a box of condoms in his vehicle. He told investigators he went to the school to meet a 14-year old girl that he talked to online, and to have sex with her.