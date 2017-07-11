Man hurt after his tractor crashes in Buffalo County

An Iowa man has been hurt after his tractor crashes in Buffalo County.

The Sheriff’s Department say it happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon in the Town of Waumandee. They say a 1967 International Harvester tractor was traveling southbound on Rotering Ridge Road with a group of other tractors for a scheduled ride through Buffalo County. When the tractor was attempting to negotiate a uphill left hand curve, it lost all engine power, which led to the failure of the power steering and brakes. It then began going downhill at 25 to 30 miles per hour. The tractor then began slowing down, which led it to overturn in the ditch.

The driver of the tractor, 64-year old James Foell of Storm Lake, Iowa, was ejected from the tractor and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.