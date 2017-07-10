Teen arrested after weekend stabbing incident

A teen has been arrested after a stabbing in Chippewa County over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Cindy Lake Trailer court in the Township of Lafayette. They say a physical altercation took place between a 41-year old man and 17-year old boy. During the confrontation, the boy became armed with a knife and struck the man with it, causing injuries. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The 17-year old was taken into custody, and the public is not in danger. The incident is still under investigation.