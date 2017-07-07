Woman accused of stealing from former employer

A Rice Lake woman has been accused of stealing over $54,000 over 2 years from her former work place.

49-year old Carolyn Hafele is charged with a felony count of theft in a business setting, which has a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

According to court records, a credit card processor for Valley Litho Supply of Rice Lake notified the company last year of unmatched credits being issued to a debit card belonging to Hafele, and a 2nd card issued to her son, Gregory, who worked for the company for a short time. Carolyn had worked for the company for about 15 years, and had access to company records. She told officials after being fired that she stole a couple thousand dollars, but other records indicate she stole over $54,000 between June 2014 and August 3rd.