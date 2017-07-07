Man charged with stabbing people with a fork

A Holcombe man has been charged after he allegedly attacked others by stabbing them with a fork.

28-year old Billy R. Black Jr. has been charged with 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, physical abuse of a child, and misdemeanor battery.

According to the criminal complaint, the assault happened on June 27th in the Town of Lake Holcombe. Black began chasing people, attempting to stab them with a fork. One man had multiple stab wounds in the head. Black also reportedly struck a 17-year old boy in the face. Black was convicted in 2014 of possession of a controlled substance, battery and disorderly conduct.