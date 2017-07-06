Teen charged with hurting baby

An Eau Claire teen is accused of causing injuries to his baby.

19-year old John Gagnon has been charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond, and returns to court on August 8th. He also can’t have contact with the child unless it’s approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire and Altoona police were investigating injuries to a baby, born in October, that occurred between January and April. Gagnon admitted he caused the injuries, stating that he didn’t know his own strength, squeezed too hard, and he tensed his fingers up, causing bruising to the baby’s face. The baby was taken to the hospital on January 4th with a broken arm, which Gagnon admitting to causing. Gagnon said he tried to place the baby in a carrier, and his arm was trapped behind a strap. When he pulled the baby’s arm, he said he heard a pop. The baby was also found to have more bruising to its face in April, and also a broken rib.