Sculpture found in Eau Claire yard

A piece of the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour was found in a resident’s yard over the weekend.

According to Eau Claire police, Paige Arnold contacted them Sunday afternoon and reported finding the sculpture in her yard that morning. She later turned it over to police. The sculpture, which is a ballerina and called “Paloma,” was determined to be broken from its base at 502 Water Street. It was crafted by Richards Poey of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Officials from Sculpture Tour Eau Claire were also notified about the incident.