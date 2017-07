A Pulaski man has been arrested for his 1st OWI offense, and for having 2 kids along for the ride.

40-year old Edward Fischer was pulled over on US 53 north of Trego yesterday afternoon by the Wisconsin State Patrol. He was arrested for 1st-offense OWI, and also had 2 children, ages 5 and 6, in the vehicle with him. He was taken to Shell Lake for a blood draw, and then to the Washburn County Jail.