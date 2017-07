A Minnesota man collects a 10th OWI after being stopped in Eau Claire County.

47-year old Lawrence M LaPole from Rosemount, Minnesota was stopped just after 10:00 on Tuesday night. He was pulled over on Hwy 29 at 765th Street for a traffic violation and was arrested and charged with 10th offense OWI, failure to install an ignition interlock device, operating without a valid drivers license and following too closely.

He is currently in the Dunn County Jail.