West Nile Virus detected in Eau Claire County

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports that a dead crow and a dead blue jay found in Eau Claire County between June 20th & 21st have both tested positive for West Nile virus. These are the first birds that tested positive for West Nile virus in Eau Claire County since surveillance for the mosquito-transmitted virus began May 1.

During 2016, 13 cases of West Nile virus infection were reported among Wisconsin residents. West Nile virus infections in humans have been reported from June through October; however, most reported becoming ill with West Nile virus in August and September.