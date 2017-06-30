Man sentenced for crashing into trees during high-speed chase

A Thorp man has been sentenced after he hit some trees following a high-speed chase with a state trooper.

24-year old Saige Marten has been sentenced to 18 months of probation and 80 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a felony count of attempting to flee an officer. He was also fined $518, and his record will be expunged if he successfully completes probation.

According to the criminal complaint, a state trooper noticed a car pass him at 84-miles per hour on I-94 at 1:05 a.m. January 18, 2016. When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the car started to slow down, then suddenly accelerated at a high rate of speed. A pursuit began, with speeds reaching 128 miles-per hour. The vehicle tried to get off I-94 at an exit, but was going too fast, left the road and collided into some trees. The 2 people in the car then fled into the woods. Marten eventually came out of the woods and admitted he was driving the car. He said he didn’t stop because another person had a large quantity of meth in the car, and that he ran because he was scared.

The trooper found a marijuana pipe in the car and learned Marten’s driving privileges were revoked.