Man is arrested after he fails to show up for sentencing hearing

An Eau Claire man has been arrested after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on a sexual assault conviction.

26-year old Christopher Vosschristner pleaded guilty in March to 3rd degree sexual assault. However, he failed to show up to his sentencing hearing, which led to his arrest. Vosschristner is currently being held in jail on a $1,000 cash bond. His sentencing has been rescheduled to July 5th.

According to court records, Vosschristner began having sexual intercourse with a 14-year old girl in December 2015. The girl, who is now 15, told investigators in June 2016 that she had sex with Vosschristner several times, the most recent time in the northern area of Eau Claire, which is in Chippewa County. Vosschristner admitted to investigators that he had sex with the girl on 3 separate occasions.