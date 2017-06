An Eau Claire man who is a lifetime sex offender has been arrested for creating fictitious Facebook profiles.

42-year old Cheyenne Erdman is facing charges prohibiting sex offenders from changing names. Erdman also violated rules by using a social media website without reporting it. He’s accused of creating alias Facebook accounts, which included Eau Claire TMZ, Monneey Mathew and Bethany Mae Luivell. He appeared in Eau Claire County Court this week.