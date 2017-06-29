Man going to jail for 6th DUI

An Eau Claire man is going to jail for his 6th drunk driving offense.

49-year old Richard Fortin has been sentenced to 6 months in jail, 3 years of probation, fined over $1,800, and had his license revoked for 33 months.

According to court records, Fortin was arrested for drunk driving on August 30th following a traffic stop at Starr Avenue and Birch Street. His blood alcohol level was .27. Fortin has been previously convicted of drunk driving in Tennessee in 1999, in Massachusetts in 1990, 1992, and 1994, and in Minnesota in 2001.