Man accused of breaking bone in neighbor’s face

An Eau Claire man is accused of breaking a bone in a neighbor’s face during an altercation.

25-year old Cody Buenger is charged with a felony count of battery causing great bodily harm, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He will make his initial court appearance on July 12th.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a fight at an East Madison Street residence at 8:30 p.m. June 10th. When they arrived, a man had blood and bruising on his face and a bump on his head. The man told police he heard his neighbor having an altercation with one of her sons and went over to help. A 2nd son approached the man, told him to leave his nose out of it, and punched and kicked him. The man fell to the ground and was kicked by both of the neighbor’s sons. The man was taken to the hospital with a fractured right eye socket. Buenger turned himself into police the next day. Buenger said he felt the man was threatening his brother, and said the man grabbed and punched him before he retaliated with one punch.