3 men are accused of assaulting 2 males at Oakwood Mall

3 Eau Claire man are accused of assaulting 2 men at Oakwood Mall, and stealing items from them.

19-year old Montay Brunson, 45-year old Melvin Patterson and 31-year old Edward Wells are each charged with felony counts of robbery with use of force. Patterson also faces a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police were called to Oakwood Mall on Saturday on a report of a fight in the food court. When they arrived, 2 males had facial injuries and one of them also had pain in his ribs. One of the males said he got a phone call and told the caller he was hanging out at the mall. Later, 4 men showed up and jumped the 2 males. The attackers then left in a vehicle after taking a wallet, cell phone, jewelry, and other items from the 2 males. The 3 suspects were later stopped by police. An ID card for one of the victims was on the back seat of the vehicle.