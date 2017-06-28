Man charged with his 7th OWI

An Eagle River man has been charged with his 7th OWI after he rolled his car in the Town of Wheaton in May.

52-year old Jeffery Brown has been charged in Chippewa County Court. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 7 1/2 years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a 1-vehicle rollover on the afternoon of May 7th on Highway N, near 102nd Street, west of Chippewa Falls. Police found a bottle of vodka near Brown’s car. A blood sample was taken, but the state test lab showed Brown had a prescription-level inhalant in his system at the time of the crash, which made it impossible to determine his level of intoxication. However, the test did indicate alcohol was in his system.

Online court records show Brown was last convicted of drunk driving in Oneida County in 2008.