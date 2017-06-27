3 hurt in buggy vs. car crash

A crash involving a car and Amish Buggy injures 3.

At 12:30 a.m. on Monday officials responded to a crash on WIS 128 Northbound at Hwy 128 near US 12 in St. Croix County near Wilson. A gray Honda was north bound on Hwy 128 and struck the horse drawn buggy from behind, ejecting the occupants.

All subjects from the buggy were located and transported to hospitals. The driver of the Honda Pilot showed no signs of impairment and a voluntary blood draw was completed at the Baldwin Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.