2 people are hurt when their motorcycle crashes in Buffalo County

2 people were hurt in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Township of Glencoe in Buffalo County. The Sheriff’s Department says 2 people were traveling east on Highway 95 near Alligator Slide Road when they lost control of the motorcyle while negotitating a curve and crashed into a field.

The 2 people, 55-year old Charles Borofka and 54-year old Donna Borofka, both of Marshfield, were taken to the hospital. Charles was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for his injuries, and Donna was transported by ambulance to Tri-County Memorial Hospital.