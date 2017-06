We now know the names of those involved in an accident last week in Ellsworth.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a 2-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 10 near County Highway J west of Ellsworth. The crash occurred in the westbound lane. 68-year old Gail Leonard from Ellsworth was air lifted with life threatening injuries.

30-year old Jason Hart from Ellsworth was also air lifted, and later died from his injuries.