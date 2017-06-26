2 canoeists rescued after their canoe capsizes

2 canoeists had to be rescued after their canoe capsized Sunday afternoon on Lake Wissota.

The adult female and 17-year old female needed to be rescued after their canoe capsized due to strong winds and wave activity on the lake. Several units responded, including the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Chippewa Fire District, and the Wisconsin DNR. One canoeist was able to swim to shore, but the other had to be rescued after crews threw her a rope. Both females were pulled successfully to shore along with their canoe. Neither of the canoeists were hurt, and they were both wearing flotation devices at the time of the incident.