Woman charged with using false name to obtain narcotic drugs

An Altoona woman has been charged with using a false name to get more than $18,000 worth of prescription drugs and services from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

39-year old Molly Tiry has been charged with theft, possession of narcotic drugs, obtaining a prescription drug through fraud, theft-false representation and bail jumping. She will appear in Chippewa County Court on July 5th.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer met with a manager for St. Joseph’s and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital on May 4th. The manager told the officer that Tiry had entered the 2 hospitals, used false names, and obtained oxycodone and hydrocodone, which are both prescription drugs. When the hospital sent bills to the woman, they learned the name they had was false. St. Jospeh’s Hospital submitted a claim saying they suffered a loss of over $18,000 between medication and services rendered.

When Tiry was interviewed by police, she admitted she had given a false name at first because she was going through a divorce, but later admitted she wanted to obtain the prescription pain medications.