Jury finds a man is still sexually violent

A jury has decided a former Barron County man is still a sexually violent person.

54-year old Nathan Fleming is being held at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center near Madison. He has petitioned for his release. He was deemed to be a sexually violent person in 2010. Medical records show Fleming has mental disorders that make him engage in acts of sexual violence, and cause him serious difficulty to control his behavior.

Court records say Fleming choked and forced a woman to have sexual intercourse with him at a Barron apartment in 2008. He was charged in 1989 with aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, and armed violence in Illinois. He was also charged in Florida in 1996 with attempted sexual battery and convicted battery related to the sexual assault of a woman.