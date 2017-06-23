4 people arrested in phone store burglaries

An ongoing investigation results in the arrest of 4 men. Over the past two months, the Eau Claire Police Department investigated burglaries at area phone stores including Verizon Wireless, Sprint PCS, and Smart Choice Mobile in Eau Claire, as well as similar burglaries to Verizon Wireless stores in Lake Hallie and Menomonie as well as a Sprint PCS store in Hudson.

All burglaries had similarities that led the Eau Claire Police Detectives to believe they were all done by the same group of people. And an ongoing investigation lead to the arrest of Davy L. Cole, Nicholas A. Stoneburg, Darren D. Walker, and Kenwick L. Walker. All were arrested without incident and transported to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Eau Claire Police Detectives also learned that Cole was involved in the Domino’s Pizza robbery that occurred on April 7th. The burglary investigations are active and ongoing. Eau Claire Police Detectives are continuing to collaborate with investigators from Lake Hallie, Menomonie and Hudson. It is believed that additional suspects are involved in the burglaries, to include juveniles.