Man going to prison for violating his probation

A Black River Falls man is going to prison for violating his probation.

22-year old Jonathan Barhyte has been sentenced to 2 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision for violating terms of his probation that stems from 4 felony convictions in 2015.

He was originally sentenced in March 2015 to 3 years of probation and 5 months in jail for 3 counts of burglary and 1 count of bail jumping. According to court records, Barhyte violated his probation by threatening to kill a woman and her fiance, and for failing to schedule an alcohol and drug abuse appointment.