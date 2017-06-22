Man charged with prostitution

A man has been charged in Eau Claire County with a misdemeanor count of prostitution.

According to the criminal complaint, 43-year old Robert Heilman responded to an ad for prostitution that was posted by an undercover police officer on May 23rd. Heilman agreed to meet for sexual intercourse on the 2000 block of Craig Road. Heilman was arrested at the designated meeting spot by the officer. He admitted he came to Eau Claire to buy sex from a prostitute for $80. Heilman said he had never done anything like that before, and only decided to because he is going through a divorce.