Man going to prison for stalking ex-girlfriend

A Chippewa Falls man is going to prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend.

52-year old Terry Klemke pleaded no contest recently to a felony count of stalking. He has been sentenced to 1 year in prison and 1 year of extended supervision. As a condition of his supervision, he can’t have contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman contacted police in December to say Klemke, her former live-in boyfriend, came to her residence without permission and was bombarding her phone with multiple text messages. When she didn’t let Klemke in the house, he tried to enter through a window. The woman said Klemke made no specific threats against her.