Man charged with sex offender registry violation

A rural Colfax man has been charged with a felony sex offender registry violation for failing to update his address.

48-year old Chris Herdahl is scheduled for an initial court appearance on July 3rd.

A registry specialist with the state Department of Corrections reported Herdahl failed to comply with a lifetime sex offender registration from a 1995 conviction of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child in Dunn County. He was was arrested May 23rd in Dunn County on charges of possession of methamphetamine, delivery of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. After his release, he reportedly was living in a camping area in Boyceville, but had not updated his sex offender registry since May 8th.