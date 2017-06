The Phoenix Park Bridge footbridge is scheduled to be closed to pedestrian traffic from 6:00 am until 4:30 pm Mondays through Thursdays this summer. The bridge is scheduled to remain open all day on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The schedule is expected to last throughout the summer until installation of the lights covering the bridge is complete.

Once completed, the bridge will be feature colors that can change for seasons and events.