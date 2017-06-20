A man is hurt after his vehicle rolls over on I-94

A vehicle roll over near Elk Mound sends 1 man to the hospital.

A call came in just before 5 Monday morning of an accident on I-94 westbound at mile marker 55. Both west bound lanes were closed for approximately 15 minutes while the driver, 31 year old Brian Birdsall from Minnesota, was airlifted due to his injuries.

State Patrol was contacted a short time later by a semi driver who had stated he thought he had a flat trailer tire. After arriving at the repair shop he located part of the front bumper cover and a registration plate belonging to the car involved in the rollover. The vehicle driven by Birdsall had struck the rear of the semi-trailer before losing control and rolling over.

The crash remains under investigation.