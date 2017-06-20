Lowes Creek trails closed this week

Trails at Lowes Creek will be closed this weekend due to an event. The Red Flint Firecracker mountain bike and trail run races as well as the pre-race rides will be held this Saturday and Sunday at Lowes Creek County Park.

The county will provide exclusive use of park trails for the Firecracker events from noon to Dusk on Saturday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Therefore, all Lowes Creek County Park trails will be closed to non-racers during those times. Spectators are invited to access the races by parking either at the Lowes Creek County Park parking lot off South Lowes Creek Road, or at the Expo Center on Lorch Avenue off Highway 93.

The race venue will be at the County Expo Center where races will start and finish. Volunteers and spectators for the event are welcome.