2 people hurt in motorcycle vs. deer crash

2 people are hurt after their motorcycle crashes while trying to avoid a deer.

It happened Saturday morning in the Buffalo County township of Waumandee. The Sheriff’s Department says they recieved a call about 2 people being hurt in a motorcycle versus deer crash on Highway 88, approximately 1 mile north of County Road E.

The 2 people on the bike, 52-year old Scott Sattler and 51-year old Lisa Sattler, were going southbound on Highway 88 when a deer ran out of the ditch and into the roadway. That’s when the motorcycle crashed, and both of them were thrown from the bike. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Scott was not wearing a helmet, and suffered injuries to his head, along with minor injuries to his body. Lisa was wearing a helmet, and was taken to the hospital with a back injury.