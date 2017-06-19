Eau Claire County trail closed

There is a trail closure for outdoor enthusiasts to be aware of.

Eau Claire County is currently in the process of rehabilitating the Corkscrew section of ATV trail. This section of trail will remain closed until all work is completed. This temporary closure includes the section of trail located between intersections 13 and 14.

A re-route has been signed and will direct trail users along County Highway H and Rock Dam Road. Work is expected to be completed in a few weeks, with the trail re-opening as soon as possible.