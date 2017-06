Our own state royalty will be visiting our area this week.

Alice in Dairyland, Crystal Siemers-Peterson, will be welcoming farmers and the business community to the Chippewa June Dairy Days Farmers Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds from 5 – 8:30 pm.

Tickets for the event are $6 and can be purchased at the Chippewa Falls Visitor Center at 1 North Bridge Street