Woman going to jail for her involvement in an accident that caused injury

A Thorp woman has been sentenced for her involvement in a 2-vehicle crash that caused injury last year.

39-year old Kendall Hraban has been sentenced to 180 days in jail. She pleaded guilty in November to a felony count of causing injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was also placed on probation for 3 years, fined over $2,000, and her license has been revoked for 2 years.

Police records state Hraban had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit when her 2002 Ford Explorer collided with another vehicle on Highway M in Thorp. She told police she had too much to drink, and wasn’t paying attention. The driver of the other vehicle received a broken leg.