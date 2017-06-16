Man charged for failing to register as a sex offender

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of 3rd-degree sexual assault in 2005 and 2007.

32-year old Cory Wolf hs been charged with failure to provide pictures and fingerprints, failure to provide information, and violating the sex offender registry. He is due in court on June 28th.

The criminal complaint against Wolf states that multiple mailings were made to him at his home in Chippewa Falls, and he has not replied. His agent also learned that he has created and uses a Facebook page but failed to report it, which is a violation of his probation.