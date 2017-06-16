Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from 2 garages

An Altoona man is accused of taking thousands of dollars worth of tools and other items during 2 residential burglaries in Altoona.

33-year old Travis Mentink is charged with 2 felony counts of burglary, and 2 misdemeanor counts of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, more than $10,000 worth of tools were reported stolen in early April from a garage in the 2100 block of Hayden Avenue. A garage in the 1000 block of Lawrence Street was also burglarized in early April. An ice auger, radio, and heater valued at nearly $1,2000 were taken in that burglary. An investigation shows Mentink tried to pawn some of the items taken during the 2 burglaries.

Mentink told police he was a heroin addict, and the burglaries and sale of items were related to drug use. He admitted he knew the items he pawned were stolen, but denied stealing them. If he’s convicted, he could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.