Home values continued to rise statewide in Wisconsin last year, but they remained below pre-recession levels. That’s according to a new report by the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance.

Drawing on state Department of Revenue figures, researchers found that total statewide residential values in 2016 were 4.4% below 2008. Overall, 46 of the state’s 72 counties reported declines in total residential values during the period, while 26 reported increases.