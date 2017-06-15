Man accused of shooting and killing his father is pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease

A rural Hixton man who is accused of shooting his father 4 times and then burning and burying his body 4 years ago is expected to be found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect today.

23-year old Lars Helgeson is charged in Jackson County Court with felony counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and vehicle theft.

Helgeson was just 20-years old when authorities say he shot his father, 57-year old Brian Helgeson, 4 times, including twice in the forehead. He then burned and buried the body on the family’s property. He was taken into custody on September 25, 2013, and told police he shot his father on September 16th or 17th. Helgeson’s attorney says he has a learning disability that placed him at a 3rd-grade level when he graduated from high school, and reports indicate he suffers from schizophrenia and he was not treated for it.