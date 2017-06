The Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival kicks off today and runs through Saturday, which could affect your travel plans.

In order to deal with the large number of campers moving into the campgrounds traffic will be restricted on Crescent Avenue between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road. These restrictions will remain in effect for the entire festival.

Commuters who use Crescent Avenue are urged to use an alternate route for the entire duration of the Festival.