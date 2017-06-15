2 juveniles hurt in ATV accident

2 people are hurt after an ATV accident in Buffalo County.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Lake Dike Road in the Town of Belvidere. They say when crews arrived to the scene, 3 juveniles were found on Dike Road and the ATV was partially submerged in the Mississippi River. Initial investigation showed that Julian Spriggle and his 2 passengers, Xavier Cyert and Nicholas Cummings, were heading back home from fishing near Whittman Dam when they misjudged a turn in the roadway. The ATV became air borne, and went into the river. Spriggle and Cyert were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other information is being released at this time.