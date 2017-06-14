Man charged with using debit card that’s not his, and threatening a police officer

A Chippewa Falls man is accused of allegedly using a debit card that didn’t have his name on it, and also threatening to shoot an officer and damaging the squad car on the drive to the Chippewa County Jail.

31-year old Jack Lucas has been charged with threatening an officer, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a tavern on June 4th after Lucas attempted to use a debit card that didn’t match his ID. When he was arrested, he kicked at the cage in the back of the squad car, damaging it. He also threatened the arresting officer, telling him he was going to get his gun and shoot him.