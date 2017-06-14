Man charged in hit-and-run

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run accident.

22-year old Travis Oliphant was charged in Eau Claire County Court with hit-and-run causing injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Oliphant struck a bicyclist Friday morning at East Clairemont Avenue and Highway 53. The bicyclist was going eastbound on Clairemont Avenue and was using the crosswalk for the U.S. 53 southbound off ramp. The bicyclist said he had the light for pedestrians to cross. Oliphant said he was in the turn lane, and bumped the bicyclist after looking in both directions. The bicyclist went into the curb and Oliphant said the man looked like he wasn’t hurt. He also said he didn’t know what else to do, and continued on to work. The bicyclist said his cellphone was shattered during the incident, and he had significant pain in his left thigh, which caused him to walk with a limp.