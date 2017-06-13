Health department reminding people about food safety as the summer grilling season gets underway

During the summer the smells of brats and burgers on the grill fill the air. And as you prepare for those family barbecues and picnics, its a good time to refresh food safety tips.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department would like to remind everyone about simple ways to keep your food safe. Each year roughly 17,000 residents in Eau Claire County will become sick from consuming unsafe food.

With warmer temperatures, food borne illness rates increase in the summer. Some simple reminders when bringing food to a picnic, barbecue, or other event without a refrigerator is to use insulated coolers and fill with ice or ice packs. A full cooler stays cold longer. And perishable food should not sit out for more than 2 hours or one hour if it is 90 degrees or above.