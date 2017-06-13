Colfax residents being asked to boil their water

Residents of Colfax are asked to boil their water until further notice as a recent system error caused a loss of water pressure in the Colfax water system.

As a precaution a boil water notice is being issued at this time. Once system pressure is fully restored, the water utility will test the water for coliform bacteria. At this time it is not known if contamination has occurred.

Chlorination began on Saturday and will continue until 2 required safe samples have been received. The earliest both results will be complete is Wednesday. If the water tests negative, the boil ban will be lifted at that time.